Chiefs coach Andy Reid back working after brief hospitalization

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Chargers. Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital Monday and wasted no time getting back...

