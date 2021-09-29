Newton volleyball falls short against Pella Christian

Newton sophomore Kadance Ahn returned to the Cardinals' lineup and produced 14 kills and 16 digs in the team's four-set loss to Pella Christian on Tuesday night. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Kadance Ahn returned to the lineup for Newton’s volleyball team on Tuesday night.

But even another double-double from Ahn wasn’t good enough for Newton against Pella Christian.

The Cardinals and the Eagles split the first two sets but Pella Christian spoiled Newton’s Senior Night with a 25-20, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19 road win during Little Hawkeye Conference play.

Newton head volleyball coach Heidi Woollums liked her team’s effort much better than the previous night, but the Cardinals ultimately got stuck in rotations with Ahn in the back row during two of the three set losses.

“It was a much better effort tonight. I was not unhappy with anything that happened. We played tough,” Woollums said. “When (Ahn) is in the back row, we have inexperience up front and we struggle some with that some still.”

Aurora Nehring was one of two seniors recognized before Tuesday's match with Pella Christian. The Eagles spoiled Newton's Senior Night with a four-set win, but Nehring finished with six kills and eight digs. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The opening set was a bit of a back-and-forth affair. Newton jumped out to a 3-1 lead but then trailed 4-3. With Pella Christian leading 8-6, the Cardinals got back-to-back points from Aurora Nehring and an ace from Macy Lampe to go back in front.

There were seven ties after that before the Eagles (9-12 overall, 2-3 in the LHC) turned a 17-all tie into a 25-20 win.

The start of the second set was similar to the opener. Newton closed out the set much better this time around though.

Newton (5-14, 0-5) eventually turned an 8-7 deficit into a 14-9 advantage thanks to aces by Nehring and Delaney Woollums and a kill from Ahn.

Another kill by Ahn made it 15-10. Newton stopped a small run by the Eagles with another Ahn kill and a Chloe Swank ace and Ahn kept the Cardinals in front 19-17 with an ace a bit later.

Newton senior Emma Rogers had three kills against Pella Christian on Tuesday night. She was one of two Cardinals recognized before the match for Senior Night. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Pella Christian stayed close throughout and eventually drew even at 22-, 23-, 24- and 25-all. The Cardinals scored the final two points of the set with the last one coming on an ace by Ahn.

“Mentally, it should give them confidence that they can do it,” Coach Woollums said about recovering from an opening-set loss. “We have climbed to the top of the hill at times and we see some great things, but we aren’t quite going over all the way.”

Ahn finished with 14 kills, 13 digs and four aces in her first match back from injury.

“It was good to have her back, and it was good for her to be back,” Coach Woollums said. “She wants to be out there on the floor and wants to help her team, but she did what she needed to do to help herself for the long term. She needed to rehab it. It was hard on her, but she didn’t complain. It was hard for her to watch when she knows she can help.”

Newton freshman Macy Lampe had a double-double for the Cardinal volleyball team on Tuesday, but Pella Christian won the match in four sets. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Newton couldn’t carry over the momentum from winning the second set in the third. Pella Christian jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never trailed.

The Cardinals did get back into the set at 5-3, but the Eagles kept Newton at arm’s length before pulling away in the final stages of the frame.

Back-to-back kills by Nehring put the Cardinals up 5-3 in the fourth set. It was another back-and-forth battle that saw four ties and Newton rallied from a four-point hole to tie the set at 14-all following a kill and an ace by Swank.

Pella Christian then scored seven of the next eight to create a gap that was too large for the Cardinals to overcome.

“Aurora (Nehring) did a nice job with some slides, but we just got stuck in another bad rotation,” Coach Woollums said. “Overall, we hit the floor better, we passed it better and we served it better but our blocking was up and down. We got some touches but it didn’t always go our way.”

Newton sophomore Hailey Sumpter tries to get her hands on a Pella Christian attack shot during the Eagles' four-set win on Tuesday night. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

At several times in the match, Newton had three freshmen — Macy Lampe, Delaney Woollums and Swank — and two sophomores — Ahn and Hailey Sumpter — on the floor together.

The silver lining in Ahn missing time with an injury was that other players gained valuable varsity court experience that will help the program in future years.

“If there’s a positive that’s it,” Coach Woollums said. “That will only help us for future years. They were in tough positions this year that they never would have been in otherwise. You grow in those moments, and it was good for them to get that opportunity.”

Lampe finished with 26 assists, 10 digs and two aces and Nehring tallied six kills and eight digs.

The Newton volleyball team was all smiles after tying the match at one set apiece during the Cardinals' conference battle with Pella Christian on Tuesday. The Eagles won the match in four sets. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Swank collected 14 digs and served up three aces, Emily Wermager contributed eight digs and Delaney Woollums chipped in four digs and two aces. Emma Rogers put down three kills and Sumpter added two digs.

The Cardinals were 73-of-81 in serves with 14 aces. Sumpter served 14-of-14, Lampe finished 11-of-11 and Swank and Delaney Woollums each served 14-of-15.

Notes: The program honored the two seniors — Nehring and Rogers — before the varsity match. “They are awesome kids,” Coach Woollums said. “They always have a positive attitude. They do everything we ask of them. Neither one of them have a ton of experience. Aurora has only been playing volleyball for two years. Emma always gives us her all, and the attitude and effort of both players is always there.” … The Cardinals host their second tournament of the season starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the high school. They will use both gyms and the other five teams in the tournament include Lynnville-Sully, Davis County, Ottumwa, Class 3A No. 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and 4A No. 12 Winterset.