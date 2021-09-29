Starting with Home

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Eva Reyes, Office of Development Communications
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGladys Perez is the daughter of immigrant parents from Oaxaca, Mexico, and a first-generation college graduate from USF’s School of Education. Following her undergraduate years, Perez’s involvement as a staff advisor for USF’s affinity group, Latinas Unidas, and as an active member of the Task Force for Undocumented Students has helped foster community among faculty and students through supporting Latinx academic programs and events. Completing her MA in International and Multicultural Education at USF she hopes to explore narratives of hope that stems from making home one’s start place.

