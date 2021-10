The Ponte Vedra and Nease football squads will both be hitting the road for the second straight week. The Sharks (2-2) have the shorter of the two trips Friday, Sept. 24, as they stay in county to take on Menendez (2-2) at 7 p.m., while the Panthers (3-1) make the near hour drive to the north to take on Yulee at 7 p.m. Neither matchup will count toward the district standings.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO