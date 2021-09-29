CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Video Shows Car Involved In Center City Hit-And-Run That Injured 85-Year-Old Woman

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New surveillance video shows a different angle of a car involved in a Center City hit-and-run that critically injured an 85-year-old woman.

The incident happened Friday at North 21st and Chestnut Streets, where a gray Ford crashed into Andree Broudo. The grandmother of seven was going to pick up lunch when she was hit.

The crash critically injured her, leaving the family devastated and angry at the driver who left. CBS3 spoke to Broudo’s loved ones on Saturday, and they are still reeling from the tragic collision.

“I can’t wrap my brain around that,” daughter Nancy told CBS3. “I can’t understand how somebody could go so fast and create such damage in such a short span of time and impact so many people’s lives and possibly take my mom’s.”

