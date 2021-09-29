Pennsylvanians Make Hershey Mini Bars Most Popular Halloween Candy, Study Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Halloween right around the corner, people are starting to stock up on candy. So, which candy will make you the most popular house on the block?

The website CandyStore.com just revealed the most popular treats in each state.

Pennsylvanians love their Hershey Mini Bars.

In New Jersey, M&M’s take the top spot on the candy wish list.

And it looks like Delawareans love to satisfy their sweet tooth with Skittles.