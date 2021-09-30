10 Ways to Work Better With Creatives
Maximizing the strengths of the members of your creative team. There is a tension between leaders and creatives within any organization. Leaders cast clear vision. Creatives craft subjective art. Leaders push for advancement. Creatives push the envelope. Now there isn’t a complete binary between a leader and a creative, but there are some repeating gaps that happen because of how these two types are naturally wired. I want to outline 10 tactics for a leader to help bridge these gaps with creatives in their organization. These tactics will minimize gaps and frustrations while increasing efficiency and effectiveness.outreachmagazine.com
Comments / 0