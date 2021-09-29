CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to Help Your Child With Autism Adjust to New Situations

By Claire Charlton
Chicago Parents
Chicago Parents
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome kids with autism feel comforted by activities that are reasonably consistent, while others absolutely require routine — even down to the smallest detail. While some routines — like a consistent wind-down routine before bed — can be positive and healthy for every child, eventually, kids need to learn to cope with change. So how can a parent help their child with autism adapt to new situations and environments?

www.chicagoparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Parents

Your Child Has an Autism Diagnosis. Now What?

An autism diagnosis is not necessarily something that is on a parent’s radar when they welcome their newborn home for the first time. But with current statistics indicating that about 1 in 54 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder, an autism diagnosis does become a reality for many families. Autism is found across all racial and socioeconomic groups and boys are four times more likely than girls to have an autism spectrum disorder.
SCIENCE
momtastic.com

How To Talk To Your Child About a Surrogate Sibling

When you have a big brother or sister in your home who is about the get a new surrogate sibling, it’s important to address the issue accordingly. Preparing for a new surrogate baby on the way will have a slightly different process because there’s a good chance your current child won’t witness the stages of pregnancy unless your child meets the surrogate carrier.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metroparent.com

Create a Fun Halloween for Your Child With Autism

Halloween is that one day of the year when candy flows freely and kids can run through their neighborhoods yelling “trick or treat.” While some kids with autism have a typical fun Halloween experience, others may need a little more support. And that’s OK, says Jamie McGillivary, Board Certified Behavior Analyst and the executive director with Healing Haven, the Madison Heights ABA therapy center for kids and teens with autism and other developmental needs.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellfamily.com

How to Help Your Elementary Schooler Make Friends

There is an old adage that says friends are the family you choose, and there is a lot of truth to that. Consider what your own life would be like without your inner circle of close confidantes—the people you turn to when in need of a good laugh, advice, or a shoulder to cry on. It would feel pretty bleak, right?
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Helping Your Child Move Past a Bad Experience

When bad things happen, our first goal should be to do what we can to create stability and normalcy for our kids. Children sometimes blame themselves for negative events. A helpful narrative acknowledges children's feelings, emphasizes their strength, and offers hope. A mom called me once after her son had...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
autismparentingmagazine.com

Breath Patterns to Help Keep Your Cool as an Autism Parent

A meditation coach and mom shares how she “gets out of overwhelm” and gets to sleep at night. Are you overwhelmed by parenting your intense kid?. Does the stress of holding it all together make your body tense?. I’m the parent of an autistic kid, and also a meditation coach...
MENTAL HEALTH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Helping Seniors Adjust to a New Caregiver

When a caregiver comes into the home to help with personal care tasks such as bathing and dressing, it is important that your loved one feels comfortable with the person assisting them. Senior Helpers ensures that every client is matched with a caregiver that fits their needs, lifestyle, and personality to make the transition easier. Here are 5 tips for helping seniors adjust to a new caregiver!
LIFESTYLE
parentmap.com

How I Helped My LGBTQIA+ Child Come Out

National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11) serves as a time of reflection for me around my child’s coming out experience as LGBTQIA+ at age 11. When my child, Amelia, came out as pangender, it was a wonderful moment. To see them so fully secure in who they had always been and so willing to share that realization with me was hands-down one of the biggest highlights of my life as a parent. In the year since, our family has been on an explorative journey, learning more about Amelia's identity and how we as a family can be affirming and supportive. Children whose gender identity and sexuality don’t fit into the assumed cisgender and heterosexual boxes generally know early in their lives that there is something different about them, although it may take time for them to be able to explore their identity, to understand it and to fully express their authentic selves.
SOCIETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Help manage your child's worries

These days many of us are questioning every sneeze and sniffle. And kids may be feeling a little more anxious about getting sick. Jessica Lahner, director of behavioral health physically at Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with how parents can help manage their child's worries.
KIDS
DFW Community News

Benefits Helping Your Child Create Their Very Own Collection

When our kids get toys, it’s not unusual for them to rip off the packaging before they’re out of the shop, and get bored of the play options on offer by the time afternoon snack hits the table. This is just part and parcel of being young, right? Most parents certainly aren’t surprised when they see last month’s must-haves piled at the bottom of the wardrobe!
DALLAS, TX
kidsburgh.org

Afterschool programs can help your child succeed — and schools are beginning to notice

Photo above courtesy of Remake Learning and the Tomorrow campaign. Last June, as classes were ending at Duquesne City School District, teachers and parents knew one thing: The summer was going to matter. After a frequently locked down school year, there was nothing these kids needed more than two solid months of outdoor exercise, safe social interaction and enriching summer programming.
DUQUESNE, PA
momjunction.com

World Heart Day: How To Keep Your Child's Heart Healthy?

Did you know that helping your child make healthy lifestyle choices can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease later in life? (1). Taking care of your child’s heart health can mean significant lifestyle changes that can yield tangible benefits in the long run. As mothers are the primary caregivers,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
490
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy