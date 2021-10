One might assume a requirement of investigating election fraud in any state would include understanding how elections work. But that’s apparently not so—at least in Wisconsin. “Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work,” said Michael Gableman, a former GOP state Supreme Court justice who’s been appointed by the state Assembly leader to review Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. Gableman made the comment while speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in advance of a meeting with the Green Bay City Council.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO