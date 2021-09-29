More missing persons cases take center stage amid Gabby Petito investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Missing persons investigations are taking center stage after Gabby Petito’s family asked for continued support in bringing the lost home. Charlotte County has two cold cases where bodies were never found.

Detectives said as people are gripped by the Petito case, it makes them think back to what happened to other missing people like Christine Flahive and Pilar Rodriguez.

“We can’t let her name be taken in vain,” Joe Petito said Tuesday. “This same type of heightened awareness should be continued for everyone, everyone.”

Petito wants justice and answers for all missing people. Detectives locally said it does bring awareness to old cases.

“Of course it brings it to the forefront,” Detective Mike Gandy said. “People start thinking about older cases that they heard about. I wonder if they ever found this person or that person. Just doing our cold case investigation we try to put two and two together, try to figure out what’s the most likely location we can check for a body because that’s what we’re looking for now.”

Passing time can be both a beneficial and harmful thing when it comes to these cases.

“Sometimes it gets a little easier because you’re dealing with people who know what happened, and they’re more apt to come and talk to you,” Gandy said. “They’ve grown up, they’ve gotten older, they’re not scared anymore. On the other hand, it’s more difficult because you lose evidence with time, especially with bodies, especially in sandy salty southwest Florida.”

At the end of the day, it comes down to leads. Detectives need them to find answers. That’s why media attention on big cases like Gabby’s could be helpful.

“Sometimes when you have the media attention we have now… sometimes does that pick it back up again? It could. In our cases, so far it has not but it could happen,” Gandy said.