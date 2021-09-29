CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Sunsplash could start season under new management

By Claire Lavezzorio
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – One of Cape Coral’s most popular attractions could start a new season under new management.

The city is negotiating with Pro Park Attraction Group to operate Sunsplash Family Waterpark. Pro Park Attraction Group owns or operates eight other water parks across the country.

Officials with the city said the shift could save $904,000 in expenses.

“This will put us in a better financial position we believe, should it pass,” said Tom Hayden, District 3 council member.

Hayden said the park, through subsidies and debt payments, is costing the city a lot of money. The money saved by shifting operations could be put toward other city improvements.

“The upside is we’ll be in a better financial position to start to fund other things that were maybe underfunded in the past,” Hayden said.

A lease could be presented by the city in early October.

