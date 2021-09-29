WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Shows That It Is Time To Get Rid Of Gimmick PPVs
Since 2009, WWE has had a heavy focus on gimmick PPVs, with events centering around a certain match type. Some of these events include Hell In A Cell, Elimination Chamber, TLC, and Extreme Rules, with the top matches being contested under these match types. In the years prior to these gimmick events, these match types were usually reserved for ending a long feud, such as two bitter rivals stepping inside Hell In A Cell to finally settle the score. But, in recent years they have lost a lot of the impact that they once had, as we rarely see the matches outside of the PPV and it is expected that we will see these match types during the event, so they are no longer special.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0