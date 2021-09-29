CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hazards of mixing RTK bases

By Gavin Schrock
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-base RTK is an excellent choice for many uses but mixing different baseline lengths can yield inconsistent results. The surveying lead for a construction firm started getting calls from his crews — suddenly they were not checking in to existing control with the accuracy required. This presented a conundrum and an immediate resolution was needed to stay on schedule. What had changed? A nearby permanent base, part of the regional real-time GNSS network (RTN), had suddenly gone dark, and when the crews switched to other bases, they got the inconsistent results. Time to call the RTN. (See a primer on RTN.)

