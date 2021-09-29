CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures pause after rally; cattle futures end lower

By Julie Ingwersen
Reuters
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures closed mixed on Wednesday as the market paused following a surge tied to last week’s bullish quarterly hog report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), traders said.

CME October lean hogs settled down 0.875 cent at 90.800 cents per lb while the most-active December contract inched up 0.025 cent to settle at 83.600 cents, paring gains after reaching 84 cents, its highest since Aug. 4.

Hog futures soared this week after the USDA on Friday reported that the U.S. Sept. 1 hog inventory and the June-to-August pig crop fell below trade expectations.

After an 8.8% climb over the first two trading days of this week, the December lean hogs contract ended nearly flat.

“People think that at least in the near term, this market has now priced the bullish number that came out from the USDA hogs and pigs report,” said Altin Kalo, economist with Steiner Consulting Group.

In other pork-related news, the USDA pledged up to $500 million to prevent the spread of the fatal pig virus African swine fever, after Haiti and the Dominican Republic recently confirmed outbreaks.

A U.S. outbreak would likely slash American pork exports and pig prices, hurting farmers and meat companies such as Tyson Foods Inc.

Cattle futures ended lower. CME October live cattle settled down 0.225 cent at 121.775 cents per lb and benchmark December fell 0.450 cent to end at 127.050 cents.

CME November feeder cattle settled down 1.775 cents at 155.275 cents per lb, pressured in part as CBOT corn futures rose, implying higher feed costs.

Cash cattle traded in Texas and Kansas at $122 per cwt to $124 per cwt, traders said, roughly steady compared with last week, while wholesale beef prices continued a month-long decline. Choice cuts fell $4.23 per cwt to $297.33 per cwt on Wednesday and select cuts fell $2.57 per cwt to $271.78 per cwt, according to the USDA.

“Especially with beef prices grinding lower, the packer is not out there bidding (higher) on cattle,” Kalo said.

agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Futures Regain Momentum

Strong gains have developed in cattle futures with December live cattle contracts breaking away from last week’s bearish market tone, currently $2.50 per cwt higher at midday. The unified buyer support is overdue in the cattle market despite traders remaining extremely cautious. Pressure is developing in lean hog futures as traders back away from last week’s market rally.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle, Hogs Steady

Most livestock futures settled lower at the end of Wednesday with most of the pressure seen in feeder cattle. Live cattle tried to hold near steady with Tuesday’s close, but traders were unable to find the confidence to aggressively buy into the market. Hogs followed a similar pattern. Cattle: Steady...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Lift After Closing Lower amid Volatile Trade

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures ticked higher in early APAC deals on Friday, following a whipsaw session that saw all three major benchmark indices closing lower amid a tumultuous September as risk sentiment waned on persistent inflation fears, supply chain bottlenecks, slowing growth and rising long term bond yields. During...
STOCKS
stjosephpost.com

U.S. hog, cattle on feed inventories decline

USDA last Friday released the monthly Cattle on Feed report and the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2021, was 75.4 million head, down four percent from 2020, but up one percent from June 2021. Breeding inventory, at 6.19 million...
AGRICULTURE
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Lower as Bond Yields Break Out

Stock futures are notably lower today, as rising bond yields put pressure on tech shares. The 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 1.545% overnight, as Wall Street bets on the Fed's promise to curb its emergency bond-buying stimulus amid bubbling inflation. As a result, FAANG stocks are all more than 1% lower in pre-market trading, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are off by triple digits. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are both well below breakeven as well.
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures Will React to Report Numbers

Both the Cattle of Feed and the Hogs & Pigs report came and went. It was a bearish cattle report and a bullish hog report. Traders have had the weekend to digest the report and determine whether current futures have these reports already factored in. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

