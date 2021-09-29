Stack Overflow turns April Fool's Day keyboard into a real product

Whether you’re hashing out some of history’s finest spreadsheet formulae or crafting a curt comeback to a beleaguered customer service representative, keyboards are pretty crucial. That’s why you get a free one with every laptop. Trouble is, they’re not always best-placed for optimum out-of-office posture. For ergonomic inputs that won’t weigh you down, slip Logitech’s MX Keys Mini (£100) into your satchel. Streamlined and built to travel, the compact tapper ditches the number pad and arrow keys of its full-size sibling, in favour of a neat metal build that’s easier to tote. Sculpted keys should make your fingertips feel welcome, while improved stability promises a responsive typing experience that won’t disturb the latte crowd in your favourite café. Sorry, breakout space. Shortcuts make it easy to stay in control too, with dedicated buttons for dictation tools, muting your mic and diving into the emoji menu (shocked face). Proximity sensors mean the MX Keys Mini can illuminate as your paws approach, while a 10-day backlit battery life ensures roaming writers shouldn’t need to recharge too regularly.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO