Hoboken train crash survivor: More should be done to improve transportation infrastructure

It has been five years since a deadly train crash at Hoboken Terminal, and many of the people who were involved are still feeling the effects today.

One person died and dozens were seriously injured when a New Jersey Transit train crashed into the end of the track.

One of the people who was injured was James Bessette. He says that he was walking through the terminal to get to the Light Rail when he was knocked out by what turned out to be part of the ceiling.

Bessette had a concussion, twisted ankle and torn meniscus. He is still feeling some of the effects of the injuries now.

He says that he is glad that NJ Transit has made progress in safety, including the installation of Positive Train Control. But he says that he thinks the nation needs to focus more on all transportation infrastructure.

WATCH: Full interview with crash survivor James Bessette

“I think the country is starting to learn we haven’t been taking care of our infrastructure, and it’s something we really need to look at. More and more of it is falling apart,” Bessette says. “I’m sure the pandemic isn’t helping anything in terms of getting it fixed, but it’s something we need to focus on.”

Bessette also says that he is disheartened to hear that the engineer involved in the crash, who apparently suffered from sleep apnea, is back on the job with NJ Transit.