Intense Media Coverage Of Gabby Petito's Disappearance May Have Helped Solve Case of Missing Texas Hiker Robert Lowery

By Constance Johnson
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The widespread news coverage of the Gaby Petito case may finally bring closure this week to the family of a Texas hiker missing for over a month. The body of a man matching the description of Robert Lowery was discovered Tuesday in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to the Teton County Search and Rescue. The father of two had not been seen since August 20, when he was spotted by hikers who said that Lowery was carrying a black duffel bag and did not appear to be in any distress or in need of assistance, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

