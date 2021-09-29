Intense Media Coverage Of Gabby Petito's Disappearance May Have Helped Solve Case of Missing Texas Hiker Robert Lowery

Some serial killers' given names live on in infamy: Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and so on. But others are usually recognized only by a nickname. Consider Keith Hunter Jesperson. The serial killer murdered at least eight women in the 1990s throughout the United States. When he didn't get as much attention as he felt he deserved, he wrote taunting letters to the media and prosecutors which he signed with smiley faces. He thus became known as "The Happy Face Killer," as seen on the new Oxygen special "Snapped Notorious: The Happy Face Killer," which airs on Sunday, October 10 at 7/6c on Oxygen.

