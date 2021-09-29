CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge reaches a finding in ‘Toy Story 4’ lawsuit filed September 2020

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit filed in Nevada last September against Disney by the son of late stuntman Evel Knievel has been dismissed by the judge presiding over the case. As with most lawsuits, the burden of proof was on the plaintiff, and Judge James C. Mahan found that Kelly Knievel, the plaintiff and stuntman’s son, had not presented enough proof to substantiate his claims.

