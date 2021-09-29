Judge reaches a finding in ‘Toy Story 4’ lawsuit filed September 2020

It’s an interesting time in The Walt Disney Company. As Disney’s Parks around the globe are coming back to life and the COVID-19 pandemic case numbers are seemingly decreasing, we’re seeing more and more experiences return to Disney Park and Resorts. Amidst the excitement of the return of many experiences, it seems like Disney used COVID as a reset button which is not such a bad thing. Every company needed to adapt through the trying times. Unfortunately, there is seemingly more and more negative buzz surrounding The Walt Disney Company than what we can ever remember before. The loudest disappointment as of late has been the incoming theme Park addition of the Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane which will take over the previously complimentary FastPass system. On top of that, Guests are adapting to new Annual Pass structures and even new, more expensive holiday events. In general, the groans of Disney fans aren’t easily ignored if you follow any Disney blog and simply read the comments. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has mostly stepped away from the spotlight, allowing Bob Chapek to take the reins as Chief Executive Officer in February 2020. As Iger plans his official retirement for the end of 2021, he seemingly is leaving a few words of warning behind for Chapek and Disney officials.

