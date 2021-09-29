CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Boxing World Reacts To Manny Pacquiao Retiring

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had to happen sometime. That the great Manny Pacquiao would call it a day. For his career in the boxing ring, that is. Pacquiao has now confirmed that he has hung up the gloves as an active professional boxer:. The reaction to the news around the world of the...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Boxing – Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing

MANILA (Reuters) – Boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections, said on Wednesday he was retiring from boxing to focus on the biggest fight in his political career. Pacquiao made the announcement in a video posted on his official Facebook page.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Jamel Herring
Person
Dan Rafael
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Justin Thornton: MMA fighter dies following 19-second knockout

MMA fighter Justin Thornton has died aged 38, several months after he suffered a 19-second knockout in bare-knuckled boxing bout.The fighter was taken to hospital following a heavyweight fight with Dillon Cleckler in Mississippi, in which he was knocked unconscious.Announcing his death, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman said: “This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC-20 on August 20, 2021. “We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”No cause of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#Chase#Mannypacquiao
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury plans to weigh in at career heaviest weight for Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury maintained he plans to weigh-in at a career-heaviest weight for his trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder on 9 October. WBC heavyweight champion Fury faces Wilder for the third time in Las Vegas next Saturday, in what is his first fight since defeating the American in February 2020. The ‘Gypsy King’, who weighed-in at 273 pounds for his seventh-round TKO of Wilder last time out, claimed in July he wanted to tip the scales at 300 pounds for his heavyweight title defence. Fury, 33, has since tested positive for Covid-19, which forced the fight to be rescheduled to...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy