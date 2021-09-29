CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Steve Cooper hails Nottingham Forest second-half display

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4PWI_0cCBdWAF00
Steve Cooper was happy with his Nottingham Forest side’s performance (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

New Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper highlighted his side’s improved second-half display as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Barnsley

The hosts led through Cauley Woodrow’s first-half penalty before goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban sealed it for Forest.

The opening goal came when Woodrow was fouled in the area by Tobias Figueiredo and Woodrow (20) beat Brice Samba with the resulting penalty.

The equaliser came when Forest sprung the offside trap with Johnson squaring the ball unselfishly to Zinckernagel (61), who tapped into the unguarded net.

The visitors took the lead when Zinckernagel put Johnson (68) through and he slotted the ball past Collins.

Zinckernagel saw his powerful shot saved by Collins before Forest went further ahead.

Alex Mighten did well to beat Jasper Moon on the left and sent over a low cross which was turned in by the unmarked Grabban (82) at the far post.

Cooper said: “It was a game of two halves in terms of the scoreline, but I thought that we actually got into an equal amount of good positions in the first half – we just didn’t capitalise on it.

“We didn’t deserve to be one-nil down, but we didn’t deserve to be one-nil up either, but we could see where the game was there to be won, in behind and down the sides of Barnsley’s back line and we were doing that.

“Once you’ve got in behind you’ve got to finish it off and I think that was the difference between the first and the second half.

“We continued to get in behind, but we were more productive and scored three goals.

“I haven’t seen it (the penalty) back, but it seemed one of those that could go either way.

“The only thing on my mind now is Saturday.”

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp said: “Really disappointing. I think we played well for 45 minutes.

“We came out very intense. We were really active and we were hungry to get a second goal.

“I’m really disappointed because we gave away three points today.

“The two goals were really big punches for the guys and the reaction was not good after that.

“We lost the ball too easy and our second and third line was not enough to counter-press.

“It is individual mistakes, especially for their first goal. When we lose the ball, it must be in a different way and not too easy.

“This is a tough one for all of us. We have to find better solutions.

“Right now, everything goes in a really, really hard direction so we have to be really careful.

“We know it is a tough situation, but we know can do better. Everybody wants more.”

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

The impact of Steve Cooper's 3-4-2-1 formation

Nottingham Forest had a dismal start to the season under Chris Hughton, losing six out of a possible seven Championship games, with the other ending in a 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Derby County at Pride Park. Hughton was subsequently dismissed on the 16th of September with many fans disappointed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cauley Woodrow
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Markus Schopp
Person
Tobias Figueiredo
Person
Brennan Johnson
Person
Alex Mighten
Person
Philip Zinckernagel
Person
Lewis Grabban
Tribal Football

Nottingham Forest eager to keep hold of Man Utd midfielder Garner

Nottingham Forest are hopeful Manchester United will allow James Garner to finish his season-long loan. According to The Sun, United included a break clause in the loan deal which could allow them to bring Garner back to Old Trafford in January. Garner spent the first half of last season at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aapo Halme missing for Barnsley’s game with Nottingham Forest

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme has been ruled out of the home game against Nottingham Forest. The Finnish centre-half sustained a knock in training on Sunday following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool. Boss Markus Schopp will also be without assistants Tonda Eckert and Joseph Laumann, who have been suspended for their...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Nottingham Forest battle back to secure victory at Barnsley

Nottingham Forest came from behind to win 3-1 at Barnsley with a strong second-half performance to give new head coach Steve Cooper his first victory. The hosts led through Cauley Woodrow’s first-half penalty before goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban sealed it for Forest. Johnson sent over...
SOCCER
BBC

Jordi Osei-Tutu: Nottingham Forest loanee 'nowhere near' return to action

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is "nowhere near" a return to action. The 22-year-old, who is on a season-long loan at the City Ground, is back with parent club Arsenal for treatment to a hamstring injury. He made two appearances under previous boss Chris Hughton, and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nottingham Forest
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy