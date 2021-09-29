CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Media, PA

How one Philly-area Democrat is trying to break the political divide: Listening to Republicans

By Andrew Seidman The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 7 days ago

MEDIA, Pa. — On a breezy weekday afternoon this month, Deb Ciamacca parked her SUV outside the home of a 64-year-old woman along a leafy street in Media. Neighbors’ lawn signs said “Keep Media Green” and touted Black Lives Matter. Ciamacca, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the state House last year, and a friend walked up the driveway and approached the homeowner, a registered Republican, as she unloaded groceries from her trunk.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
City
Clinton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Media, PA
Government
State
Florida State
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy