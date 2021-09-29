County Health Officials Urge Residents to Get a Flu Shot; Vaccination Clinic Dates Announced. For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Montgomery County health officials urge all residents to get a flu vaccination and will hold clinics for adults and children in October and November. While getting a flu vaccination does not protect against COVID-19, flu shots have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccination can also save health care resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.