As problems with the house arise, I take them in my stride. And by ‘take them in my stride’, I mean I run to a field in the middle of nowhere and scream. Once, while I am doing this, I spot a concerned-looking dog walker watching me, so I stop to call ‘Evening!’ because the only thing worse than being caught screaming in the countyside is being caught not saying hello to your neighbours.

JOURNALISM ・ 12 DAYS AGO