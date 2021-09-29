CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures pause after rally; cattle futures end lower

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures closed mixed on Wednesday as the market paused following a surge tied to last week's bullish quarterly hog report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), traders said. CME October lean hogs settled down 0.875 cent at 90.800...

GRAINS-Corn down for third session as U.S. harvest progress weighs

* Ample supplies from U.S. corn harvest weigh on Chicago futures * Wheat prices firm after closing lower, soybeans edge lower * EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3 (Updates prices, adds detail) SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as farmers rapidly advanced harvesting in the United States and added to global supplies which are already ample. Wheat gained ground after Tuesday's drop, while soybeans ticked higher. "Market chatter about corn crop upgrades weighed on the mood," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "As is the gathering harvest of northern summer crops, though have passed the point where U.S. corn prices usually make their seasonal low." The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.2% to $5.36.25 a bushel, as of 1050 GMT, having closed down 0.6% in the previous session. Soybeans were up 0.1% at $12.51-1/2 a bushel and wheat climbed 0.4% to $7.47-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday afternoon that corn harvest was 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and in line with market expectations. Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness estimated U.S. 2021 corn production at 15.085 billion bushels, above the USDA's forecast for 14.996 billion. The USDA said 47% of the winter wheat crop was planted, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average. Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3, up from 5.56 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21. The Russian agricultural ministry has cut its grain export forecast for this harvest year to 45-48 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying on Tuesday, down from a previous estimate of 51 million tonnes. In Ukraine the agriculture ministry lowered its forecast for the 2021 grain harvest to 80.25 million tonnes from 80.63 million, ministry data showed on Wednesday. Egypt's state grains agency OAIC launched an international wheat tender for shipment from Nov. 11-20 and/or Nov. 21-30 with deadline for offers on Wednesday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Funds were seen as net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil futures. Prices at 1050 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 747,75 3,00 0,40 640,50 16,74 CBOT corn 536,25 -1,25 -0,23 484,00 10,80 CBOT soy 1251,50 1,00 0,08 1311,00 -4,54 Paris wheat Dec 266,00 3,25 1,24 213,25 24,74 Paris maize Nov 241,00 3,25 1,37 200,00 20,50 Paris rape Nov 677,00 15,00 2,27 418,25 61,86 WTI crude oil 78,56 -0,37 -0,47 48,52 61,91 Euro/dlr 1,15 -0,01 -0,50 1,2213 -5,53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, adiditonal reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)
DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Futures Continue Higher

Active support in both live cattle and feeder cattle trade Wednesday helped stimulate additional market movement in all cattle trade. The ability to further push prices off recent lows is expected to bring about additional buyer interest and likely could change overall noncommercial outlook by the end of the week.
Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 6 cents, December KC wheat is up 6 3/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 4 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 10 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 320.89 points and November crude oil is down $1.31 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.420 and December gold is down $2.20 per ounce. So much for the soybean and bean oil rally! December bean oil, looking for the 11th higher close in the past 13 days, has now traded lower and down about a penny and a half from the high. Wheat markets remain firm, with Minneapolis December forging a new contract high.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures fall; wheat futures firm

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures fell on Wednesday on seasonal harvest pressure and forecasts that should allow U.S. farmers to continue to make good progress with the cutting of their crops, traders said. "Harvest should continue to expand with weather allowing for...
U.S. wheat futures rise on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on bargain buying on Wednesday after notching their first decline since Sept. 28 on Tuesday, traders said. * But gains were kept in check by poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in a tender. No U.S. wheat was offered in the deal. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Thursday morning was expected to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 30, according to analysts' estimates. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Resistance also was noted at Tuesday's high of $7.57 a bushel. * CBOT December wheat closed up 1-1/4 cents at $7.46 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 15-1/2 cents higher at $9.41 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat was 2-1/2 cents firmer at $7.43-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall as U.S. harvest advances

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped on Wednesday, pressured by the expanding harvest in the U.S. Midwest and reports of big yields from the fields, traders said. * Soyoil futures also were weaker after five straight sessions of gains, with a drop in the crude oil market adding to the profit-taking pressure. * Soymeal futures were firmer on bargain buying after the most-active contract hit its lowest on a continuous basis since Sept. 16, 2020. * Support for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract was noted at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. The contract turned lower after failing to rise above Tuesday's high of $12.56-1/4. * CBOT December soyoil dropped below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range but found support at its 100-day moving average. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly soybean export sales were in a range from 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. Soymeal export sales were seen between zero and 350,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between -5,000 and 40,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybeans settled down 8-1/2 cents at $12.42 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $1.50 at $322.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was down 0.8 cent at 60.34 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)
More farmers experiment with cover crops, a climate tool, survey shows

Slightly more than half of the country’s biggest farmers say they planted cover crops this year, indicating a broadening acceptance of the crops’ benefits for soil health, even with the accompanying complication they bring to land management, said Purdue’s Ag Economy Barometer on Tuesday. Cover crops received prominent attention this year as a potential way to earn money from a carbon contract while mitigating climate change on the farm.
Bitcoin futures premium on CME surges as ETF speculation grips market

Bitcoin’s latest breakout above $50,000 seems to be backed by renewed institutional buying. Front-month bitcoin futures contracts based on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are currently trading at an annualized premium of 12.8% to the spot price. That’s the highest since mid-April and marks a significant rise from the discount of 0.36% seen a week ago, according to data provided by the derivatives research firm Skew.
LIVESTOCK-Technical buying, solid U.S. beef demand boost CME cattle

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Technical buying and solid demand for U.S. beef lifted Chicago Mercantile Exchange live and feeder cattle futures on Wednesday, traders said. The cattle markets continue to rebound from recent losses that were technically overdone, analysts said. Front-month CME October live cattle futures reached its highest...
Crude oil, cotton reach new highs

As of October 5, crude oil is at a seven-year high, while cotton prices are the highest in 11 years. These two commodities recently joined oats at new multi-year highs, showing inflation concerns are alive and well in the commodities markets. And why not? Congress is considering spending more money ($5 trillion) this week than total U.S. tax collections annually from our entire population!
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second session on global demand

CANBERRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday for a second straight session as strong global demand underpinned prices. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.47-1/4 a bushel by 1000 GMT, having closed up 0.2% on Wednesday.
GRAINS-Soybeans stay weak on U.S. harvest progress; corn, wheat also lower

* CBOT soybeans touch new 9-1/2 month low * Wheat drops after rally to multi-week highs * Corn also slips on U.S. harvest, firm dollar (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched down on Tuesday to set another 2021 low as an advancing U.S. harvest and uncertain export prospects maintained pressure on prices. Corn eased, also curbed by harvest progress in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat retreated from Monday's seven-week high. A firmer dollar weighed on U.S. grain futures. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $12.34-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 21 at $12.31. The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report released after Monday's market close. That was ahead of the five-year average of 26% and an average analyst estimate of 32%. For corn, the USDA estimated the harvest as 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. "The arrival of these new supplies is putting some pressure on prices," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "In soybean, the improvements in yields currently observed in the U.S. are (also) weighing," it added. Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre (bpa), from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa. However, it lowered its corn yield forecast to 176.6 bpa, from 177.5 bpa in its previous monthly report released Sept. 2. U.S.-China trade tensions were also hanging over the U.S. market. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged she will press Beijing over failure to meet targets in a deal struck with former U.S. President Donald Trump. CBOT corn slid 0.6% to $5.37-3/4 a bushel and wheat dropped 1.0% to $7.49 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures were pressured by chart resistance after a recent rally stoked by brisk importer demand, traders said. Prices at 1206 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 749.00 -7.50 -0.99 640.50 16.94 CBOT corn 537.75 -3.00 -0.55 484.00 11.11 CBOT soy 1234.50 -1.25 -0.10 1311.00 -5.84 Paris wheat Dec 262.00 -3.25 -1.23 192.50 36.10 Paris maize Nov 235.50 -1.75 -0.74 219.00 7.53 Paris rape Nov 656.75 7.75 1.19 418.25 57.02 WTI crude oil 78.57 0.95 1.22 48.52 61.93 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.16 1.2100 -4.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)
GRAINS-Soy futures bounce on strength in energy markets; wheat, corn weak

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.1% on Tuesday, as a rally in the energy market boosted demand for soy-based biofuels, traders said. Wheat futures were down on profit-taking after three straight days of gains pushed the market to its highest since mid-August. The weakness in wheat dragged corn into negative territory.
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-9 cents, corn down 3-4, soy steady-up 1 cent

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 9 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat heads lower on profit-taking a day after the benchmark December contract reached $7.63-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Aug. 17. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday said the U.S. winter wheat crop was 47% planted, just ahead of the five-year average of 46%. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $7.50-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 11-1/4 cents at $7.43 and MGEX December spring wheat was last down 5 cents at $9.25-1/4. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn seen easing on pressure from the expanding U.S. harvest and spillover weakness from wheat. Market underpinned by early strength in crude oil , which sometimes influences grain prices due to corn's role as the main U.S. feed stock for ethanol. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn harvest was 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and in line with trade expectations. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday lowered its estimate of the average U.S. 2021 corn yield to 176.6 bushels per acre (bpa), from 177.5 in its previous monthly report. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3 cents at $5.37-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybean futures stabilizing after multi-month lows as spillover strength from global vegetable oil markets offsets pressure from the expanding U.S. soy harvest. Soybean futures bounced after the November contract fell to $12.31 in early moves, the lowest in a continuous chart of the most-active contract since December. * Malaysian palm oil futures jumped as much as 4%, hitting a record high on stronger crude oil prices and as market surveys pointed to tightening September stockpiles. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre, from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. soybean harvest was 34% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 26%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected progress at 32%. * November soybeans were last up 3/4 cent at $12.36-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
Wheat futures fall on fund selling, profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback after rising to their highest since mid-August on Monday, traders said. * Long liquidation by investment funds was noted as prices fell, a trader said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract dropped below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Some rain in the U.S. Plains and eastern Midwest that will boost soil moisture for the winter wheat crop added pressure. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday afternoon that 47% of the winter wheat crop had been planted as of Oct. 3, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 11-3/4 cents at $7.44-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was down 13 cents at $7.41-1/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was off 7 cents at $9.23-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
U.S. Stock Futures Tick Lower after Positive Session

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early APAC deals on Wednesday, following a positive close during the regular session market as technology heavyweights rebounded after a strong sell-off in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 311.75 points, or 0.92%, to 34314.68, the S&P 500...
Iron sales skyrocket despite supply challenges

A year ago, new equipment lined dealers’ lots. Farmers, low on debt and high on higher commodity prices for the first time since 2013, were dreaming of new iron for their operation. Today, dealers’ lots are not as bare as they were last spring …but they’re still skeletal. And farmers...
Soybean harvest surpasses a third of the crop

Reflecting nearly ideal conditions, both corn and soybean harvest are running well ahead of their five-year averages, the USDA reported Monday in its weekly Crop Progress report. Wheat planting is running at a normal pace. For the third week in a row, corn and soybean conditions remain unchanged, reflecting the crops’ maturity in many areas.
USDA puts into action its pledge to expand meat industry capacity

Three months ago, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA would commit $500 million to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and create a more competitive livestock market. "I believe it is going to leverage literally billions of dollars in investment from investors and local governments," said Vilsack at a meat locker plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
GRAINS-Soybeans hit 9-month low on big U.S. stocks, low Chinese buying

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, hitting their lowest in around nine months as larger-than-expected U.S. stocks and lack of Chinese buying weighed. Wheat fell after a rally last week, pulling down corn. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.37-1/4 a bushel at...
