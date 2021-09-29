AMALIE ARENA INTRODUCES NEW MENU

Why Nopa and what’s so fabulous that you must visit: For starters, if you’ve read any of my San Francisco Top 10 lists you’ll know that Nopa is on almost every list including, Top 10 San Francisco Restaurants, Top 10 San Francisco Burgers, Top 10 San Francisco Cocktails & Top 10 San Francisco Happy Hours. Why is this? Because they are incredible at everything they do. Seriously. Their food is delicious with locally sourced thoughtful ingredients in a lively fun energetic setting. Their team is also amazing. Over the years I’ve gotten to know their Chef/Owner Laurence Jossel now a J.S.F. Board of Advisor, his wife Allyson and their partner/Co Owner Jeff who are all awesome. As evident, I’m crazy about Nopa, their lively scene, incredible food and team. Read more below.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO