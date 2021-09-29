CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMALIE ARENA INTRODUCES NEW MENU

Cover picture for the articlePERFECT FOR THE START OF THE 2021-22 TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING SEASON. AMALIE Arena announced several new food and beverage initiatives to celebrate the start of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s new season. The additions are highlighted by the partnership with 6 O’Clock Gin, designating it as an official gin partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and AMALIE Arena. 6 O’Clock Gin will have a bar located at section 101 of the Promenade Level at AMALIE Arena, open for all hockey games and all events. Lightning and AMALIE Arena continue to reimagine and reinvent culinary experience with “Cur(ate) TPA”.

