Flint, MI—A new downtown event could turn into a tradition for Flint’s LGBTQ community. ‘Wednesgay’ has been happening every other week at Flint City Hard Cider since August. A dance party with a new theme every week, Wednesgay has brought in more than 100 participants during its first three events, something its creator Roby Lee said he’s been happy to see as his goal was to create a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community.

FLINT, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO