CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health are warning that the flu season this year could be a bad one. “Given we haven’t seen flu for a year and we’re coming back together, and at least in some circumstances having the opportunity to exchange other types of viruses, other types of germs than COVID, I think that makes us all a little bit concerned about what could happen with flu this year,” UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO