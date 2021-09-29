Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in September
We did it, buddy. We made it through one of the weirdest summers in recent history, and rounded out the last of AC season with some shopping finds that feel like a hug in a box, or else a jolt of ingenuity. This month, our editors bought some real life-wrangling stuff, in true Virgo season fashion, from fancy French steak knives to solid shelving; even more KN95s (have you seen the latest?), to a multi-cup coffee pot to stay hot and juiced. We also sought out comfort items, like the all-time greatest cinnamon-raisin peanut butter and an essential oil that eases nausea and descongestion, because fall is here [drop kicks pumpkin] and it's time to prep that honker for crisp, cool eves (and flu season).
