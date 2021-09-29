CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Female Prime Minister Appointed in Tunisia

By VOA News
Voice of America
 8 days ago

Tunisian President Kais Saied surprised many Wednesday with his appointment of Najla Bouden Romdhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, as the country’s first female prime minister. The geologist was named prime minister after the office was vacated July 25 when Saied froze parliament and seized executive powers,...

www.voanews.com

