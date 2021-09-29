CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[OFFICIAL][APP] Youtube Music From Wear OS 3 on Wear OS 2

 9 days ago

No need for introduction, as you may know, I ported YT Music Vanced on Wear OS 2 some time ago. Today Google released YT Music for older Wear OS 2 watches(Google said TicWatch Pro 3 & E3 for the moment) but you can just take the APK and sideload it.

forum.xda-developers.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Wear Os#Yt Music Vanced On#Ticwatch Pro 3 E3
