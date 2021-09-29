Chili's Halloween-Themed Margarita Is Here

You're preparing Halloween dinner for your little ones before trick-or-treating, and they protest that they need to save all the room in their tummies for candy. If only there was a food just as fun as Halloween candy with some measure of nutritional value. Costco is ready with a possible solution: TikToker @costcoguide reports that the membership warehouse chain is selling Nuovo Pasta Pumpkins & Bats Ravioli. It's hard to imagine a more Halloweeny entree: orange pumpkin-shaped ravioli and black bat-shaped ravioli filled with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago cheeses. Two one-pound packages are sold together for $8.99, according to @costcoguide's TikTok video. As always, check your local Costco to see if it carries Nuovo Pasta's Pumpkins & Bats Ravioli. In a separate video, @costcoguide said they are based in Utah.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO