On Aug. 8, 2019, two panicked 14-year-old boys called 911 in Bensenville. "Someone got shot in the head," one of them said. "I think he's dead." As the operator tried to find out where they were calling from, and whether the victim was breathing, the boys argued. "I told you not to pull it!" one said. The other replied he thought it was "the other gun." "I told you it was loaded ... how could you not know that had a bullet?" his friend retorted.

BENSENVILLE, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO