Politics

Trash Truck Troubles

By Olivia Lewis
thesunontheweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Derry Township, staff shortages, illnesses and scheduling conflicts continue to impact Waste Management’s ability to pick up residents’ trash on time, reflecting a broader trend within the waste industry involving more delays. Tom Stang of Waste Management was at the Sept. 28 meeting of the township’s board of supervisors to shed more light. “As a company, we’re dealing with […]

news.thesunontheweb.com

Comments / 0

mageenews.com

Noise & Trash Cans in City

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At the regular City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting, October 5th, the Board and Mayor expressed again the enforcement of trash and noise ordinances.
POLITICS
ksal.com

Enforcement of New Trash Guidelines to Begin

City of Salina sanitation customers can expect full implementation of the new trash cart setout guidelines beginning Monday, October 18th. At that time waste will no longer be collected from carts not in compliance. According to the City, with the intention of smoothing the transition by helping customers learn and...
SALINA, KS
Hudson Reporter

Trash piles up at schools

The council approved resolutions to enact the agreement with the Board of Education at its September meeting. The Bayonne City Council has approved a resolution authorizing a shared services agreement with the Bayonne Board of Education to extend garbage collection days at schools. The agreement between the city and the...
BAYONNE, NJ
Inquirer and Mirror

Trash Pickers: The Nantucket Clean Team

This article originally appeared in the Oct. 8, 2020 Inquirer and Mirror. On a pristine fall morning last Saturday, more than 20 members of the Nantucket Clean Team met at Sesachacha Pond, and helped Mass Audubon staff dismantle an illegal campsite. Once taken down, the team hauled 475 pounds of wood, metal and other refuse into publicworks trucks waiting nearby.
NANTUCKET, MA
id.gov

Trash Billing

On Monday, August 30th we’ll start transitioning our office to a new location which is just a short walk from our current office. The plan is to be fully moved in by Friday, September 10th. Also, in the interest of providing more clarity on what our office does for the County, effective October 1st we’re changing our name to Ada County Trash Billing. Come see us at our new location!
POLITICS
Erie Times-News

City says fire that gutted three Erie garbage trucks won't affect trash collection

City of Erie officials say garbage collection will not be adversely affected by a fire that destroyed three of the city's garbage trucks this past weekend. The fire was reported about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the city's Municipal Garage complex, 1926 Holland St. Three compacting trucks, parked side by side, were destroyed by the fire.
ERIE, PA
clarksonvalley.org

Trash Container Rules

ARTICLE I. TRASH COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL GENERALLY. For the purposes of this Chapter, the following words and terms shall be deemed to have the meanings indicated below:. COLLECTION PERIODS: When the collection point is in front of the premises or on the street, the solid waste, recycling and yard waste containers and bundles of tree waste permitted by this chapter shall be placed no sooner than 5:00 p.m. the day prior to pick up. The solid waste, recycling and yard waste containers shall be returned to their appropriate storage place no later than 12:00 midnight on the day of collection.
ENVIRONMENT
northamptontownship.com

Northampton Township Declares Trash Emergency

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors recognizes the severity of the trash collection problem and for this reason has approved an Emergency Declaration Resolution. The Resolution allows the Township to hire other waste haulers, if available, to supplement Mascaro’s efforts to collect waste, and to use whatever other means that may be immediately available to address the collection issue.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
News Break
Politics
Whittier Daily News

Norwalk trash rates to climb 18%

Norwalk City Council members voted to raise residential trash rates by about 18%, citing the need to meet a new state mandate requiring recycling of organic wastes. Monthly residential rates will increase from $18.90 to $21.35, effective Jan. 1, under the contract extension with Athens Services. The unanimous vote came at the Tuesday, Sept. 21 council meeting. The other two city rates will go up by a lesser percentage.
NORWALK, CA
Denver Post

Littleton Group Turns ‘Trash’ to ‘Treasure’

Yard Sale Raises $1,500 to Counter Climate Change Through Tree-Planting. The Littleton Zero Waste Gang, an organization dedicated to countering climate change, raised more than $1,500 to donate to the Arbor Day Foundation’s tree-planting program during a recent two-day garage sale. Originally, the ZWG hoped to hold the garage sale...
LITTLETON, CO
hh-today.com

Periwinkle update: Trash mound is gone

A few weeks ago, the north end of the Periwinkle Bike Path behind Lowe’s was a mess, with a big mound of bicycle parts and other trash piled up against the wall. Now that spot on the path is clean, or at least it was when I went through there Sunday on the bike.
POLITICS
Tribune-Review

Neville Chemical fined, blamed for chemical smell that wafted through McKees Rocks area last month

The Allegheny County Health Department has fined Neville Chemical, alleging a leaky valve caused the strong chemical odor reported in and around McKees Rocks last month. In the hours after residents from McKees Rocks, Pittsburgh and other nearby areas began reporting the strong smell, the health department blamed a weather inversion for causing the smell to permeate the area around Neville Island.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Trash Fee Hike

Salute Our Heroes: Robinson Middle School student grateful for actitivy director's help. Robinson Middle School eighth-grader Berta Zunun-Gomez is grateful for activities coordinator Kim Stroud coming to her aid when she was choking recently at lunch time. One taken to hospital after Monday morning crash near downtown Topeka. Updated: 6...
TOPEKA, KS
thesunontheweb.com

Happy 150th!

The Sun recently received proclamations from the Dauphin County Commissioners, State Representative Tom Mehaffie and Hummelstown Mayor David Roeting in recognition of its 150th anniversary. Accepting the proclamation from Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries, far left, is Drew Weidman and Stephanie Stewart of The Sun. “Throughout its distinguished history, area residents have looked to The Sun to provide vital information […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
98.3 The KEY

5 Tips On How To Avoid Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban [LIST]

It's here and it's frustrating. Washington State's new plastic bag ban has got us all ripping our hair out. I was at Yoke's in Kennewick yesterday with my newly bought environmentally safe shopping bags. I bought each bag for $1.99 and plan to use them to avoid the 8 cent tax on using a single-use plastic bag at the checkout stand.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
thesunontheweb.com

Letters to the Editor

Conewago Township Parks & Rec Advisory Board would like to say, “THANK YOU” to the community for pouring out in huge numbers (200+) and enjoying the first annual Autumn Park Festival at Danny Fisher Memorial Park. The day was glorious. Lenny and the lil’ brother band was exceptional and Chris Ivey, the juggler extraordinaire, was immensely entertaining. DJ Joe Trojcak […]
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Contract To Renovate Bathrooms At BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to modernize the public bathrooms at BWI Airport, officials announced Wednesday. The six sets of bathrooms at concourses B, C and D will receive an upgrade. “Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers.” The approved contract is the first phase of a program to restore bathrooms across the entire airport terminal. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD

