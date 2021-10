Paul David and Joanne “Missy” Crow of Franklin wish to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Nicole Michelle Crow, to Lane Howard Jr. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Harold Lloyd Crow, Dorthea Sandridge Crow, the late Alfred Joseph Boudreaux and Lucy Guidry Boudreaux. She is a graduate of both Franklin Senior High and Northwestern State University and is currently employed as special events and promotions supervisor at Cypress Bayou Casino.

