The dreaded stink bugs are back, but do you know the best way to get rid of them? Here's a hint: DON'T CRUSH THEM!. It's officially fall, and you know what that means: colder weather, bonfires, pumpkin spice, apple cider, and soups. However, it also means that it is the official return of the dreaded stink bugs. In fact, I spotted one in my house just last night and some of my friends have begun to see them pop up in their homes as well. So now is a good time to review everything you need to know about stink bugs like how they got here, why they are invading your home, and most importantly, how to get rid of them.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO