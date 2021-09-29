CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Dark season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The truth about Jess

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get a sense of what’s next on In the Dark season 3 episode 13? Let’s start things off by noting this: It’s the big finale! There is a lot that will be unraveled here, especially when it comes to Murphy finally learning the truth about what happened with Jess. This is the foundation for the entirety of this episode, and we have a feeling this will be one of the most important hours of the entire series.

TVLine

Resident Recap: Cops Come Bearing Bad News for Conrad in Episode 2

Well, fellow Resident viewers — [heaves a deep sigh] — we knew this was coming. We’d seen the ominous Season 5 trailer, news of Emily VanCamp’s exit had broken, and we endured that heartbreaking — and heavy-on-the-foreshadowing — season premiere last week. So when Conrad’s doorbell rang at the end of Tuesday’s episode, but he was met with two cops instead of Nic’s smiling face, it wasn’t entirely surprising. But hoo boy, did it still hurt. As revealed in the Sept. 21 season opener, Nic had been away on an overnight spa retreat, leaving Conrad to rock the single-dad life for about 36...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Sneak Peek Reveals Devon's Fate After Premiere Cliffhanger — Plus, Billie Gets a Surprise Visitor

Paging all fans of The Resident: We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), and it’s a three-for-one deal. Not only does the video above introduce newcomer Miles Fowler as Billie’s estranged son, who unexpectedly crosses paths with Billie at Chastain, but it also reveals what happened to Devon after he got trapped in a janitor’s closet with a gas leak during the Season 5 premiere. Fortunately, Devon is still with us when the episode begins, after poor Leela finds him unconscious in a hospital elevator. But even with Devon’s closest colleagues treating him, the doc begins to exhibit more worrying symptoms. Plus, there’s also time in our exclusive clip for Conrad and baby Gigi to have the perfect drop-off at Chastain’s nursery. Does it help take our minds off the inevitably tragic fate awaiting Nic? Nope! But it’s adorable nonetheless.   Elsewhere in the episode, titled “No Good Deed,” Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the Chastain team. Press PLAY above to watch our full sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Med spoilers: Brian Tee to miss multiple episodes of season 7

When Chicago Med kicked off its seventh season last Wednesday night, there was one glaring absence from the episode: Brian Tee‘s Dr. Ethan Choi. While we anticipated the season 7 premiere would be without Yaya DaCosta and were pleasantly surprised to see Torrey DeVitto return for one final goodbye, there had been no indication that Tee would also be MIA in the opening hour of the season. However, that was indeed the case as the episode came and went without any appearance from Dr. Choi.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Deidrick
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Aftermath of Maddie’s decision

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 over on Fox next week, we know that there’s a lot of big stuff for the writers to take on. While it may be true that we’re on the other side of the blackout, there are some other issues that need to be addressed, as well.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is the team shutting down for good?

Following tonight’s big premiere, rest assured that things will remain absolutely intense on SWAT season 5 episode 2. The series will remain in Mexico for the Hondo storyline, while for everyone else, we will see some serious drama in Los Angeles. Is there a chance that the team shuts down for good? At the moment, this is something you gotta strongly consider … and it’s going to be hard for Hondo to say anything about it from afar.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 3: Nic’s father returning for farewell

As we prepare for tomorrow’s The Resident season 5 episode 3, all signs point to this being the painful goodbye for Nic Nevin. Is the character going to die? We can’t say that with absolute certainty, but there is nothing within the promotional materials for this episode that makes us hopeful. The situation for Emily VanCamp’s character is going to be dire, and the promo at the bottom of this article is another reminder of that.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Not the Plan’

After tonight’s big premiere, A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 is going to continue to do what it can to push the story forward. So what will that look like? We know that for Gary, he’s going to try to push back what happened at the end of the season 3 finale. He’ll have some new goals when it comes to Darcy and do everything in his power to achieve them.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Season#In The Dark#Cw
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 11 (finale) spoilers: Why is Kendall back?

Next week on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 11, we’re entering the end of the road this season — the epic finale is almost here! This is a chance to find out which one of these people could end up leaving the show engaged, and also who could be heartbroken by the end of it all.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 3 title spoilers: Taking a ‘Road to Nowhere’

Season 19 episode 3 is going to be the first episode that airs in the month of October — so what should you know about it in advance?. There are, of course, a few different things that we could talk through within this piece, but let’s kick things off with the title for this installment: “Road to Nowhere.” That certainly speaks of frustration, doesn’t it? This is a show that often tries to take an optimistic perspective on things so with that in mind, it’d be somewhat surprising if these characters were feeling a little despondent.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart spin-off bringing on Daniel Lissing, but how?

In case you did not know, the When Calls the Heart spin-off When Hope Calls is coming back for a season 2, and it has a new home in GAC Family after having season 1 on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. The first episode will air in December, and it is going to be a Christmas Special.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale spoilers: Abigail’s confession to Noah

Leading into the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale on ABC Tuesday night, all signs point to Abigail and Noah being over. After all, he told her on this past episode that it wasn’t going to work! There were some issues leading up to that moment; namely, that Abigail was unresponsive to some of his overtures and he wasn’t sure that she actually loved him. He had told her of some of his feelings, and ultimately didn’t get much of an answer.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A camping trip

Next week on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 3, we’re going camping! What’s more romantic than camping? Technically, a lot of things, but that’s probably why the show is going in this direction. If you can find chemistry with people in the great outdoors, can you find it...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Resident EP, Star Matt Czuchry Break Down 'Traumatic' Episode 3 and Why Nic's Fate Made 'Logical Sense'

The following post contains major spoilers for Season 5, Episode 3 of The Resident. Haven’t watched yet? Avert your eyes, stat! Emily VanCamp officially said goodbye to The Resident on Tuesday night — and Conrad was forced to say the same to his longtime love, Nic. In Episode 3 of the Fox medical drama’s fifth season, Nic passed away after the car accident she’d been involved in last week ultimately left her brain-dead. Despite Conrad’s initial denial of the situation, and the best efforts of Billie and the Chastain team — including the decision to put Nic in a medically induced...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: ‘The Skinner’ premiere title confirmed

We know that there’s been speculation there for a while about the title of The Blacklist season 9 premiere; we’re glad it’s finally confirmed!. Today, NBC made it 100% official that “The Skinner” is the title of the October 21 episode and while that may not say much of anything about the show itself, it’s still certainly worth celebrating. It’s also a sign that The Blacklist is keeping one part of the show familiar even after the exit of Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Becky makes amends

Next week on The Conners season 4 episode 3, we’re going to see the next step of what is an ongoing journey of Becky’s to get better. We know that she is doing her best to recover, and of course, there are a lot of important steps that come with that.
TV SERIES

