Lillington, NC

Myra Lynn Goins Padilla, 54

 7 days ago

LILLINGTON — Myra Lynn Goins Padilla, 54, passed away Sunday Sept. 26, 2021 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Sanford to the late Bella Mae Stewart Goins and Mack Goins. Myra was preceded in death by her sister, Amanda Grey. Myra attended Central Carolina Community College receiving a certificate as a certified nursing assistant. She spent her career caring for others and worked in the home health field and at Pinecrest Gardens assisted living facility. Myra’s hobbies included cooking, sharing recipes and volunteering her time to help others. Myra attended Antioch Baptist Church throughout her youth and early life and went on to attend Benson Baptist Church.

