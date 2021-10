Nashville, TN September 23, 2021 – Fisk University is launching three new academic programs in the Fall of 2022. The new programs will buttress the existing curriculum of the University by adding two additional health services programs and a leadership program. The two health services programs are Bachelors in Kinesiology and Social Work, and the leadership program is a Masters in Executive Leadership. Pending SACSCOC approval, the programs will add to the academic offerings at the University and expand the academy by adding these three new programs to the 32 of academic program offerings.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO