Hair Care

This $15 'Miracle Shampoo' Clears Dandruff and Stimulates Hair Growth, According to Shoppers

By Taylor Lane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDandruff. If you let out an "ugh" at the sight of the word, well, that sounds about right. When dandruff pops up in your strands, it shows up with a whole list of issues. Like an itchy scalp that is sometimes painful, and probably the most embarrassing symptoms: The white flakes visible in your hair and even on your clothes. Don't be discouraged if you're experiencing this unwelcome guest, because according to Amazon shoppers, Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (Buy It: $15, was $17, amazon.com) is "the remedy" for getting rid of dandruff fast.

