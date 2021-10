Once upon a time the railroad going through Billings was an essential part of its survival. People traveled the rails and businesses depended on it for supplies. The railroad is still a very essential part of the Billings economy, but the times of whistle stops and local needs have changed. Which brings me to my point, why do we still have a track that goes right through Billings downtown on 27th Street? For that matter, why do we have to stop and wait for trains to pass? There should be a solution to this.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO