CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

‘Today is an amazing day’: Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus celebrates being cancer-free

By NARDINE SAAD
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

It’s win for Mark Hoppus, the Blink-182 singer and bassist, who announced Wednesday that he’s officially cancer-free. The Simple Creatures musician took to social media to share the good news after visiting his oncologist. In August, he completed five months of chemotherapy for Stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and was awaiting results of Wednesday’s scan to determine how his care would proceed.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
George Clooney
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182#Cancer Cells#W
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in knee high boots with an extra special detail

Princess Anne has just completed her whistle-stop, two day royal visit to Paris and we have loved her wardrobe for the overseas trip. On Monday afternoon, fresh from her morning at the races (more on that later) the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Son Maceo in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Halle Berry Fears Making Mistakes as a Parent. This celebratory shoutout is as sweet as a Berry. Halle Berry's son, Maceo Martinez, celebrated his 8th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 5. And in commemoration of the special occasion, the actress, 55, shared a rare photo of him to Instagram. "This little dude is 8 today!," Halle captioned a cute pic of Maceo, adding, "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Comes Clean About A Lie

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby comes clean about a lie. Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Adam and Danielle Busby were blasted by fans for ditching the girls again. Come to find out, things weren’t what they seemed. Keep reading to find out what Danielle lied about. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
CELEBRITIES
tvshowsace.com

Jana Duggar Does It Again, Makes Her Own Fashion Statement

Jana Duggar is once again showing off her style. She recently attended an event and shared a few photos on social media, revealing that she made a fashion statement there. In a new Instagram post, Jana writes, “A few snapshots from the @g3conference in Atlanta. Blessed by the great preaching, worship, and conversations this week!” Jana was there with some other family members and friends. Her best friend Laura DeMasie is in one photo, and she posed with Ben and Jessa Seewald in another.
BEAUTY & FASHION
officialcharts.com

Tina Turner sells back-catalogue of hits to BMG for a record-breaking sum

Tina Turner has sold her back catalogue of hits to label BMG in a landmark, record-breaking deal. The sale includes all the song's from Tina's illustrious career over six decades - including hits like What's Love Got To Do With It and The Best - as well as the right's to her name, likeness and image.
MUSIC
Distractify

Who Are Halle Berry's Kids? Meet Her Two Adorable Children

Motherhood is something that suits Halle Berry well. After starting her career as a model and participating in countless beauty pageants, Halle surely knew she was destined for greatness. In 1986, she even finished as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and placed sixth in Miss World. Article...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Hello Magazine

GMA's Amy Robach's chemotherapy led to another unexpected health battle

Amy Robach has been pretty open about her battle with breast cancer. The Good Morning America host discovered she had it after undergoing a live mammogram on her show in 2013, and underwent a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy to save her life, but she didn't expect what came next: the menopause.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy