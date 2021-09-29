‘Today is an amazing day’: Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus celebrates being cancer-free
It’s win for Mark Hoppus, the Blink-182 singer and bassist, who announced Wednesday that he’s officially cancer-free. The Simple Creatures musician took to social media to share the good news after visiting his oncologist. In August, he completed five months of chemotherapy for Stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and was awaiting results of Wednesday’s scan to determine how his care would proceed.www.charlotteobserver.com
