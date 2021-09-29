What Is ‘Squid Game’? Netflix’s Hit Survival Series, Explained

If the plot twists and turns of Netflix hit *Squid Game* had you hanging by the edge of your seat, you aren’t alone. Since its debut in September, the series has moved from hit to cultural phenomenon, quickly becoming the most-streamed original program ever to grace the platform. Fast-paced and gore-filled, the nine episodes created by writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk kept everyone guessing until the very end—even their cast. For Hoyeon Jung, who plays secretive pickpocket Kang Sae-byeok, aka competitor 067, the mystery began during auditions. “I only received three parts of the script before the audition,” she shared via email from Seoul. “They contained the scenes with Sae-byeok’s younger brother, the broker dealing with North Korea, and the conversation with Gi-Hun in the second-to-last episode. I didn’t have much context; I had to use my imagination to fill in the blanks.”

