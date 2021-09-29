Dire forecast: Projections point to deeper cutbacks for state

The Utah Department of Health has opened a new center for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. It’s meant for people who are at high risk of complications due to coronavirus. The antibodies mimic the immune system’s response and block the virus from attaching to human cells. The new center will be in Murray on Intermountain Healthcare’s campus, and is set to be a high volume site with the ability to treat up to 50 patients a day. The health department says since November of last year, more than 7,000 Utahns have received the antibody treatment. Officials estimate that helped prevent 900 hospitalizations. Utah saw more than 1,700 new covid cases Wednesday, with 561 people hospitalized due to the virus. — Ross Terrell.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO