Dire forecast: Projections point to deeper cutbacks for state
Deeper cuts to Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water could be coming in the next few years, according to water level projections released recently. Projections released Sept. 22 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation show Lake Mead has a 22 percent chance of dipping below an elevation of 1,025 feet in 2023. The reservoir has a 66 percent chance of falling below that level in 2025, according to the bureau.bouldercityreview.com
