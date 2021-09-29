CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dire forecast: Projections point to deeper cutbacks for state

By Editorials
bouldercityreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeeper cuts to Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water could be coming in the next few years, according to water level projections released recently. Projections released Sept. 22 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation show Lake Mead has a 22 percent chance of dipping below an elevation of 1,025 feet in 2023. The reservoir has a 66 percent chance of falling below that level in 2025, according to the bureau.

bouldercityreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

US Projections on Drought-Hit Colorado River Grow More Dire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. government released projections Wednesday that indicate an even more troubling outlook for a river that serves 40 million people in the American West. The Bureau of Reclamation recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get...
COLORADO STATE
kuer.org

AM News Brief: Dire Colorado River Projections, Masks In Temples & Cracking Down On COVID Misinformation

The Utah Department of Health has opened a new center for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. It’s meant for people who are at high risk of complications due to coronavirus. The antibodies mimic the immune system’s response and block the virus from attaching to human cells. The new center will be in Murray on Intermountain Healthcare’s campus, and is set to be a high volume site with the ability to treat up to 50 patients a day. The health department says since November of last year, more than 7,000 Utahns have received the antibody treatment. Officials estimate that helped prevent 900 hospitalizations. Utah saw more than 1,700 new covid cases Wednesday, with 561 people hospitalized due to the virus. — Ross Terrell.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho Capital Sun

Colorado River drought conditions spur calls for better water infrastructure

WASHINGTON — Experts in government, agriculture, water management and the environment stressed during a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday the danger that droughts fueled by climate change pose in the West, including the Colorado River Basin. During a hearing before an Energy and Natural Resources Committee panel, witnesses said long-term solutions and an investment in […] The post Colorado River drought conditions spur calls for better water infrastructure appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
bouldercityreview.com

State boosts local tourism efforts

The local chamber of commerce is getting some help promoting Boulder City thanks to a grant from Travel Nevada. Recently, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce received $5,570 for three projects. “One is for brochures in welcome centers in Arizona, Utah and California,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, chamber CEO. “One is...
BOULDER CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
OGDEN, UT
Laramie Live

Hunters Kill Three Yellowstone Wolves

National Park Service officials say hunters killed three Yellowstone wolves in Montana during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season. According to a news release, the wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which calls northern Yellowstone and the area north of the park home. The pack's size...
ANIMALS
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Level#Water Recycling#Water Supplies
Nevada Current

Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75%

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A coalition with an environmentally-friendly name is fronting for ranching and hunting interests out to accelerate the capture and confinement of Nevada’s wild horses and burros, according to critics.  “We believe the Coalition for Healthy Nevada Lands is a front organization for the livestock ranchers and commercial trappers who seek the eradication of wild horses […] The post Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75% appeared first on Nevada Current.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
calmatters.org

California’s new state of emergency

Good morning, California. It’s Tuesday, October 5. At nearly 10 pm on Monday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County due to the region’s largest oil spill in three decades. The announcement came more than two days after authorities began sounding the alarm on an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Boaters should expect changes at lake

Changes are coming for boaters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. According to the National Park Service, due to the projected low water levels over the next 24 months operations at Boulder Harbor, Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Callville Bay, Echo Bay and South Cove will be affected. The ramp at...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Independent

Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel. It only makes sense to use Mother Nature's flood defenses as one of the tools to combat destruction from intense rains in the middle of the country and storms and sea level rise on the coasts, says Todd Bridges, who heads the Corps Engineering with Nature initiative.Pieces are in place to make the...
MILITARY
ifiberone.com

GREEN DIAMOND OPENS WASHINGTON LANDS FOR HUNTING

(SHELTON, Wash., - October 1, 2021) – Green Diamond Resource Company representatives today announced that the company has opened gates in its Western Washington operations for recreation, effective immediately. “These are working forest lands, and safety is our highest priority,” said Patti Case, public affairs manager for Green Diamond. “An...
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Utah

Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah

Whether you’re a local or just breezing through, there’s one amazing way to view Utah’s beautiful section of the Colorado River. Spot local wildlife and enjoy 360° scenery on a gorgeous river cruise of your choosing. Canyonlands by Night and Day has a trip for everyone. Bookmark this destination for future travels and make memories […] The post Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy