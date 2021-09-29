CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Dakota Wesleyan men's golf in ninth place after first two rounds at GPAC championships

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHORN, Neb. — The fall half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference's men's golf championship got off to a rough start for the Dakota Wesleyan University team. The Tigers concluded the opening 36 holes at The Club at Indian Creek in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn with a two-day score of 618, which is tied for ninth place in a field of 11 teams. The Tigers had a opening day team score of 314, and lowered it by 10 team strokes on Day 2 with a score of 304.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
cune.edu

Tournament Preview: 2021 GPAC men's golf fall championships

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Men’s Golf program hopes to carry this season’s improvement into next week’s conference championships. The fall portion of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship will be held next Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 27-28) at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb. The first tee time for the Bulldogs in round one is set for 10 a.m. CT.
SEWARD, NE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan wins its ninth straight match, beating Briar Cliff at home

The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team took down another Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent in convincing fashion in the Christen Family Athletic Center on Sept. 24. The Tigers (15-1, 5-0 GPAC) defeated Briar Cliff on Friday night in three straight sets. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-15. DWU's Ady Dwight...
SPORTS
dordt.edu

GPAC Play Continues for Men's Soccer

Dordt men's soccer will host Midland in a GPAC matchup on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM at the Dordt Soccer Complex. Follow the game live online at the following links:. WATCH | LIVE STATS. MIDLAND. Midland enters Saturday's game with a record of 4-3 while...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dordt.edu

Women's Soccer At Dakota Wesleyan

Dordt heads to Mitchell, S.D. for a mid-week match against Dakota Wesleyan. Game time on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Pepsi Soccer Complex is set for 4pm. (Note time change!) Follow the game live online at the following links:. WATCH | LIVE STATS. DAKOTA WESLEYAN. The Tigers are tied with...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Storey
dailytitan.com

Men's golf opens season with 12th place finish

The Ram Masters Invitational concluded on Tuesday at Fort Collins Country Club as Cal State Fullerton men’s golf team finished in 12th place. At the event, the Colorado State Rams extended their winning streak to seven. The Rams finished with a total score of 901 and an incredible 5-under-par 275...
GOLF
Spectator

Men’s golf captures first place, women finish tied for eighth

The UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s golf teams were both in competition this past weekend, as the men’s team took first place in the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational and the women’s team finished tied for eighth at the Division III Classic. Men’s team takes first place. The men’s golf team...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cune.edu

GPAC unbeaten streak ended in 1-0 loss at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. – Despite having a decided advantage in possession on Saturday (Oct. 2), the Concordia University Women’s Soccer program saw its unbeaten streak halted by Dakota Wesleyan. A 42nd minute goal was the difference for the Tigers, who were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Dordt. The Bulldogs fell by a 1-0 score in a contest played on a grass field at Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell, S.D.
SEWARD, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpac#Tigers#The Club At Indian Creek#Briar Cliff#Dakota Wesleyan#Dwu#Mason Weeks#The Bluffs Golf Course
unipanthers.com

Men's Golf Finishes in 15th Place in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colorado - The UNI men's golf team completed round 3 of the Ram Masters Invitational Tuesday in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Panthers finished in 15th place, shooting a third round score of 307 for a 54-hole total of 960 (337-316-307). Leading the team was junior Griffin Parker, who fired a 74 in the final round, finishing with a 227 and in a tie for 12th place. Thomas Storbeck shot a 77, making his 54-hole total 239. Alex Pries carded a 76 and Tommy Doyle shot a 80, both shooting 54-hole totals of 250. Ben Bermel finished with an 86, carding a 254 total.
COLORADO STATE
dordt.edu

Men's Golf Competes In GPAC Rounds

Dordt will golf in rounds one and two of the GPAC Championship on Monday and Tuesday, September 27 and 28 at Indian Creek Golf Course at Elkhorn, Nebraska. The third and fourth rounds will be played in the spring. COVERAGE. THE LINEUP. Dordt’s lineup will consist of Freddy Bullock, Blake...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dupanthers.com

Men's Golf Ties for Fifth Place at Cedarville Medal Match Play

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio - The Davenport University men's golf team got just the start it wanted on Monday as part of the Cedarville Medal Match Play by defeating the host Yellow Jackets, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. However, the Panthers fell to Mount Vernon Nazarene, 3-2, later that day in the semifinals and came up short against Ohio Dominican, 5-0, on Tuesday to tie for fifth out of eight teams.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
siouxcountyradio.com

Northwestern players sweep GPAC Men's soccer weekly honors

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men's Soccer Players-of-the-Week. Men's Offense – James Bolger, Northwestern College (Midfield) James Bolger of Northwestern College is this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Men's Soccer Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Bolger, a junior, from Boyle, Republic of Ireland, netted the game-winning goal against No. 22 Morningside with less than 10 seconds remaining in overtime. The win marked the first win for the Raiders over a nationally-ranked team at home since 2012, and helped the Raiders stay unbeaten in GPAC play. He tallied two shots in the two Raider victories this week.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
hailstate.com

Women’s Golf Completes Day Two of the Mason Rudolph Championship

FRANKLIN, TENN. – The Mississippi State women's golf team wrapped up the second day of the Mason Rudolph Championship on Saturday. After 36 holes, MSU sits tied for 14th after carding a team score of 21-over par (597) heading into the final round. Hannah Levi finished the second round 1-over...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Golf Moves Up Two Places on Final Day of Macdonald Cup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Jackson Bussell and Jason Lohwater both shot 73 on the final day of the Macdonald Cup, and the Bucknell men's golf team moved up two spots to an 11th-place finish on Sunday at The Course at Yale. The Bison finished up with a 301 team score...
GOLF
goxavier.com

Men's Golf Wraps Up Day Two Action at Badger Invitational

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Xavier men's golf wrapped up day two action at the Badger Invitational on Monday evening. The three-day tournament is being played at University Ridge. The Musketeers have a 36-hole total of 611 (+19), ranking 14th out of 14 teams. Illinois State leads the tournament field with a...
GOLF
fausports.com

Men's Golf Tees Off For First Fall Tourney Friday

BOCA RATON, Fla. – First-year head coach Mark Leon and the Florida Atlantic University men's golf team jets west for the Owls' first event of 2021-22: Friday and Saturday's William H. Tucker Intercollegiate, hosted by the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Leon's squad features five returnees – including two...
BOCA RATON, FL
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan volleyball dealt first conference loss at Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dakota Wesleyan University's run among the ranks of the undefeated teams in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball play came to an end Wednesday night, with Northwestern answering a first-set defeat with three set victories for a 3-1 win. No. 15 Northwestern won the match 23-25, 25-22,...
SPORTS
oswegonian.com

Oswego State golf place first in two tournaments

Learning techniques from fellow teammates is a common habit for seniors Ryan Fecco and Joe Marszelak in the game of golf. This year’s Oswego State men’s golf team is off to a promising start this fall finishing first of seven in the Clarkson University Invitational and first of four in the Utica College Invitational. The key factor for this year’s golf team’s success is the senior leadership of Fecco and Marszelak. Both have been on the team together since Fecco joined as a freshman.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy