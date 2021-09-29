Dakota Wesleyan men's golf in ninth place after first two rounds at GPAC championships

ELKHORN, Neb. — The fall half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference's men's golf championship got off to a rough start for the Dakota Wesleyan University team. The Tigers concluded the opening 36 holes at The Club at Indian Creek in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn with a two-day score of 618, which is tied for ninth place in a field of 11 teams. The Tigers had a opening day team score of 314, and lowered it by 10 team strokes on Day 2 with a score of 304.