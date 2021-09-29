CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Is Banning All Content That Spreads Vaccine Misinformation

NPR
 7 days ago

YouTube is cracking down on the spread of misinformation by banning misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines. The platform announced the change in a blog post Wednesday, explaining that its current community guidelines, which already prohibit the sharing of medical misinformation, have been extended to cover "currently administered" vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health officials.

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Hearing about Facebook was billed as focusing on protecting kids online

Now, the congressional hearing yesterday focused in part on how to protect kids online because one of the allegations is that Instagram, owned by Facebook, is harmful to some kids. NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz has been reporting on teen well-being and media use for many years. She even wrote a book about it called "The Art Of Screen Time." Now, before we talk to Anya, we should say for transparency that after writing the book, her husband's company was bought by Facebook. Her husband works in a division that's unrelated to the social media site. Anya, good morning.
KIDS
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mercola
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to clamp down on a delta-driven surge that is straining hospitals and sending death rates climbing. (Sept. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Vaccinations#Hoaxes
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Associated Press (AP) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms suffered a worldwide outage that has lasting more than three hours on Monday. Facebook’s internal systems used by employees also went down. Service has not yet been restored. The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:40 ET. The post Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage appeared first on KESQ.
INTERNET
actionnewsnow.com

What we learned from the Facebook whistleblower -- and how Facebook responded

It does not take a whistleblower to know that Facebook's vast platform is used to spread hate and misinformation. But now we do have a whistleblower: former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen. She alleges that the scale of the problem is much worse than the company lets on or the public understands, that Facebook hides evidence the platform is being used in this way and that its algorithm turbocharged US divisions by feeding hateful and wrong content.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WashingtonExaminer

Facing the music: Gut check on Facebook

After a whistleblower’s whirlwind of exposure coupled with an already bad week for Facebook, it appears as though Congress is intent on some form of censorship or regulation of the tech giant and other social media platforms. As Doug McKelway reports, that rush to judgment poses obvious benefits for vulnerable teens drawn into social media’s ruthless scrutiny, but it also presents a threat to the First Amendment.
INTERNET
TheAtlantaVoice

Instagram promoted pages glorifying eating disorders to teen accounts

“I have to be thin,” “Eternally starved,” “I want to be perfect.” These are the names of accounts Instagram’s algorithms promoted to an account registered as belonging to a 13-year-old girl who expressed interest in weight loss and dieting. Proof that Instagram is not only failing to crack down on accounts promoting extreme dieting and eating disorders, but actively promotes […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Jameela Jamil condemns Texas abortion laws: ‘This is about a hatred of women’s freedom and progress’

Jameela Jamil has hit out at the controversial Texas abortion law that came into effect in the US state on 1 September. Sharing details of her personal abortion journey, the 35-year-old actor revealed that she “used two types of contraception, they both failed, and I aborted at 8 weeks”.“I was mentally/physically/emotionally and financially unstable and most importantly did not want a child,” wrote Jamil. “That should be enough. My life matters more than an unborn human.”The English actor, who lived in London until 2016 before moving to Los Angeles, continued by saying that she felt “deep relief” and “gratitude”...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Back Online After Hours-Long Global Outage

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp social platforms crashed Monday morning in a massive service outage that lasted for hours. The outage reportedly began at 8:41 a.m. PDT and there was no immediate word from the Menlo Park-based company on the source of the outage. ALSO READ: Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Emerges from Shadows with ’60 Minutes’ Interview “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” ALSO READ: Facebook Asks Court To...
INTERNET
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg says ‘many’ of Facebook whistleblower’s claims ‘don’t make any sense’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday dismissed a whistleblower’s claims that the social media platform put profit over users’ safety as “just not true”.“The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical. We make money from ads, and advertisers constantly tell us they don’t want their ads next to harmful or angry content,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote in a note to Facebook employees, which he then posted on his account. “Many of the claims don’t make any sense.”The social media giant has almost three billion monthly users worldwide and was recently accused by...
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Senate panel

How could action by Congress bring changes to Facebook? Former employee Frances Haugen told her story before a Senate committee yesterday. As we've heard all week, she left the company with documents showing Facebook's internal concerns about their products. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FRANCES HAUGEN: The choices being made inside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Researchers study very smart dogs for their grasp of human language

The researchers spent more than two years studying six dogs, and found they recognized the names of up to 100 toys. The study shows how much language dogs can absorb. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two words - genius dogs. Hungarian researchers spent more than two years searching for really smart dogs and chose six - Max, Whisky, Rico, Gaia, Nalani and Squall. Might as well learn their names, since they'd probably get to know yours. They recognized the names of up to 100 toys. Shows how much language dogs can absorb, although any kid who watches "Paw Patrol" could have told you to that. It's MORNING EDITION.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy