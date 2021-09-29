Seattle Seahawks place TE Gerald Everett on Reserve/COVID-19 list
RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have placed starting tight end Gerald Everett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday. Everett's placement on the COVID list was the result of a positive test. It comes with the Seahawks -- already two games back in the NFC West standings after consecutive losses -- preparing for their division opener Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers (2-1). The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams (3-0), Everett's former team, four days later on Thursday Night Football.www.espn.com
Comments / 0