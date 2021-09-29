CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Schneider Electric standardizes EcoStruxure micro data centers on Stratus Edge Computing platforms

By PR Editor
Design World Network
 7 days ago

Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, announced that Schneider Electric has released EcoStruxure Micro Data Center architectures standardized on Stratus Edge Computing platforms to accelerate the move of traditional data center capabilities to the factory floor. The new micro data center architectures integrate Stratus’ fault tolerance and virtualization with Schneider Electric’s uninterrupted power to consolidate software workloads and run critical equipment with no downtime. Jointly developed, the micro data centers are fully tested, validated, and available with pre-loaded software to reduce engineering complexity for System Integrators (SI).

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
diginomica.com

How Schneider Electric is adopting autonomous supply chain planning with Kinaxis

Schneider Electric is a French multinational company specializing in energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. Of its 135,000 employees, over 80,000 work in supply chain - which gives you an idea of the scale and complexity of the organization's global supply chain network.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Growers Edge launches digital ag lending platform

Growers Edge, a provider of data-driven financial technology (fintech) solutions for the agricultural industry, has announced the launch of a fully digital financial software and services platform for the agriculture industry. The customizable platform is built for ag retailers and input manufacturers of any size to process and manage loans...
INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Schneider Electric completes smart factory

Schneider Electric and AVEVA have digitally upgraded their factory in Flint, Wales. The project, commenced in late 2018 and costing £300,000, will see the site become the UK’s first Schneider Electric smart factory. The SMART transformation project primarily involved retrofitting the existing factory to maximise efficiency and minimise downtime. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computing Power#Data Management#Stratus Edge Computing#Stratus Technologies#Schneider Electric#Ai#Vp Of Global It Alliances#A System Integrator#Cpg
martechseries.com

Akridata™ Launches World’s First Edge Data Platform for Data-Centric AI

Decentralized Software Accelerates Access to Relevant AI Data, Handles Ingest, Catalog, and Exploration of Complex AI Data, and Enables Traceable AI Across Industries. – Advanced AI and Autonomy depend on curation and filtering of massive amounts of data generated at the Edge to fuel continuous Deep Learning. This is an Exascale-class data challenge.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Utility Communication Market to Witness Astonishing growth by 2027 | ABB , Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens, Motorola solutions

Global Utility Communication Market Size study, by Technology Type (Wired, wireless and other), by utility type (public and private), by Application (Transmission & Distribution, Oil and Gas utilities and Others ), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ' Utility Communication market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Utility Communication derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Utility Communication market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
irei.com

Vantage SDC platform adds 2MW hyperscale data center in California

DigitalBridge Group, Inc., has announced the expansion of the Vantage SDC (stabilized data centers) platform with the acquisition of CA22, a 24-megawatt hyperscale data center serving the strategic Santa Clara, Calif., market. The transaction is valued at $539 million and will be funded primarily through existing and new Vantage SDC...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Light Reading

VMware introduces edge computing product portfolio

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Organizations are distributing workloads across multiple clouds while simultaneously extending out to the edge—pushing apps and services closer to where people, data and things connect to the networked digital world. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) outlined how it is helping customers make sense of a more complex, multi-cloud environment and unveiled its vision for how it will help customers navigate the shift to the edge. It also introduced VMware Edge, a product portfolio that will enable organizations to run, manage and better secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds, anywhere.
BUSINESS
cepro.com

Schneider Electric Offers ‘Grid to Plug’ Smart Energy Ecosystem

If energy management and control are next frontier, then Schneider Electric is doing its part to help custom integrators be the go-to energy contractors with a solution covering “from grid to plug.” The company’s new Square D X and XD Series connected wiring devices, combined with its Square D Energy Center smart breakers and its Wiser smart home control system, are designed to enable integrators to provide an aesthetically pleasing backup power and energy control system for homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Design World Network

EKI-7000 Series Firmware Revision makes network management more secure

Advantech, a leading supplier of industrial communication solutions, is proud to announce a management firmware revision for the EKI-7000 Ethernet switch. This downloadable enhancement will deliver higher security levels to the OT industry, enable reliable network service in harsh environments, and provide interactive user interfaces for instantaneous site condition control and monitoring. These revisions further improve EKI-7000 Ethernet switch management firmware’s usefulness in applications that handle confidential data, require non-stop network service, and/or involve 24/7 real-time monitoring.
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

Addressing the growing threat of firmware attacks on enterprise edge computing platforms

Recent high-profile hacks into mission-critical edge computing systems in enterprise-level applications have shown that hackers are growing smarter and more sophisticated in their attempts to avoid detection. With IT security and visibility efforts still largely focused higher in the stack at the application layer, bad actors are seeking to breach systems further down the stack at the firmware level. As this threat environment evolves, defending against these intrusions has become increasingly urgent, though the specifics of how exactly to do so remain frequently overlooked. Prior to proposing solutions for firmware intrusions however, it is important to understand why and how they are happening and what the immediate and long term goals of the attackers are.
COMPUTERS
Design World Network

mk North America focuses on rapid expansion, growth in 2021

Each year, the first Friday in October is dedicated as “Manufacturing Day,” to recognize the significant strides modern manufacturing has made in advancing the economy and providing job security. Bloomfield, Conn.-based mk North America, is celebrating the day by hosting an appreciation event for its employees and is announcing building expansion to support recent growth.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Schneider Electric is hiring Indian techies for global roles

India will be a major talent hub for Schneider Electric as the global major in energy management and automation is looking to create hundreds of. in the country as well as hire for global roles. “India is becoming the hub for our international division and that creates a unique opportunity...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Hyperscale, green and micro data centers : An interaction with Rahi's CTO

The adoption of cloud across business has led to an increase in demand for cloud data centres. According to Gartner's research, user spending on data centre infrastructure will reach $200 billion by the end of 2021, a 6% increase over 2020 levels. Therefore, to understand the current trends of cloud...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Adaptive Computing Announces the GA Release of the On-Demand Data Center 6.0 Cloud Enablement Platform

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 — Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc., a trusted leader in High-Performance Computing and Enterprise Software, is pleased to announce the new version release of the On-Demand Data Center Intelligent Cloud Management Platform, which will make HPC in the Cloud accessible to small and medium sized businesses where High-Performance Computing would typically be out of reach. Companies can set up temporary or long-term cloud infrastructure resources on-demand instead of planning an expensive and time-consuming hardware purchase and installation. They can extend their on-premises systems and burst to public cloud providers for additional computing capacity when there are peaks in demand for a “true hybrid cloud”. Now anyone who needs it can get HPC in the Cloud and run powerful compute-intensive applications for AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Analytics, CAE, EDA, VFX Rendering, and Reservoir Simulations even if they do not have on-premises systems. This can mean faster time to market and results, providing a significant competitive advantage.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

HPE’s GreenLake unifies data platforms from edge to cloud to advance next-gen analytics

While data has become the heart of digital transformation in every industry, significant challenges remain for organizations to successfully execute data-first initiatives. The problems include being stuck with legacy analytics platforms and not being able to orchestrate analytics among hybrid environments. To help enterprises that still struggle to modernize and...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform powers data modernisation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced a sweeping series of new cloud services for the. edge-to-cloud platform, providing customers unmatched capabilities to power digital transformation for their applications and data. This represents HPE’s entry into two large, high-growth software markets – unified analytics and data protection. Together, these innovations further accelerate HPE’s transition to a cloud services company, and give customers greater choice and freedom for their business and IT strategy, with an open and modern platform that provides a cloud experience everywhere. The new offerings, which add to a growing portfolio of.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy