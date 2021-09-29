Schneider Electric standardizes EcoStruxure micro data centers on Stratus Edge Computing platforms
Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, announced that Schneider Electric has released EcoStruxure Micro Data Center architectures standardized on Stratus Edge Computing platforms to accelerate the move of traditional data center capabilities to the factory floor. The new micro data center architectures integrate Stratus’ fault tolerance and virtualization with Schneider Electric’s uninterrupted power to consolidate software workloads and run critical equipment with no downtime. Jointly developed, the micro data centers are fully tested, validated, and available with pre-loaded software to reduce engineering complexity for System Integrators (SI).www.designworldonline.com
Comments / 0