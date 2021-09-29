Schneider Electric standardizes EcoStruxure micro data centers on Stratus Edge Computing platforms

Recent high-profile hacks into mission-critical edge computing systems in enterprise-level applications have shown that hackers are growing smarter and more sophisticated in their attempts to avoid detection. With IT security and visibility efforts still largely focused higher in the stack at the application layer, bad actors are seeking to breach systems further down the stack at the firmware level. As this threat environment evolves, defending against these intrusions has become increasingly urgent, though the specifics of how exactly to do so remain frequently overlooked. Prior to proposing solutions for firmware intrusions however, it is important to understand why and how they are happening and what the immediate and long term goals of the attackers are.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO