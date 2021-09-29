T GAMBLE: Fear of flying ... roaches, monkeys, grasshoppers ...
Human beings, in their most basic form, are very irrational creatures. A person might flee inside the moment they see lightning strike 10 miles away, even though the odds of being hit by lightning are well over 300,000 to one. At the same time, the same person thinks nothing of jumping in a car and traveling 200 miles to the beach, even though odds are much greater of being killed or maimed on the trip than the odds of being struck by lightning.
