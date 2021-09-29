GERALD GREENE: Legislature to redraw federal, state district lines during special session

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp issued the long-awaited “call” for the upcoming Special Session for the Georgia legislature. Under Georgia law and our state’s Constitution, a special session can be called only when either the governor issues a “call” for a special session or when three-fifths of both houses of the Georgia General Assembly agree to call a special session themselves. The governor’s call means that the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate will reconvene at the State Capitol on Nov. 3 for the Special Session.