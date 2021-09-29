CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

GERALD GREENE: Legislature to redraw federal, state district lines during special session

By Gerald Greene gerald.greene@house.ga.gov
Albany Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Gov. Brian Kemp issued the long-awaited “call” for the upcoming Special Session for the Georgia legislature. Under Georgia law and our state’s Constitution, a special session can be called only when either the governor issues a “call” for a special session or when three-fifths of both houses of the Georgia General Assembly agree to call a special session themselves. The governor’s call means that the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate will reconvene at the State Capitol on Nov. 3 for the Special Session.

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

State senator tests positive for COVID during special session

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has tested positive for COVID-19. Flood, who confirmed the positive test Wednesday, is the second state official this week to publicly share a positive test result. Secretary of State Bob Evnen postponed a press conference announcing his reelection campaign Monday morning because of a positive test.
KHBS

EXPLAINER: Arkansas lawmakers to redraw US House districts today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' majority Republican Legislature is meeting this week to redraw the state's four U.S. House Districts, but there's little consensus on how to do it. The state House and Senate convene on Wednesday for congressional redistricting, and the task has already drawn plenty of ideas of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Special Session#Senate#The State Capitol#The General Assembly
alreporter.com

Alabama Legislature begins special session on prison construction, reforms

The Alabama Legislature on Monday met briefly for the first day in a special session to debate a $1.3 billion prison construction project and sentencing reform. Lawmakers hope to close out the session by Friday. During the half-hour meeting, lawmakers didn’t debate the prison matters, but House Bill 4 was...
TheAtlantaVoice

Kemp: Session to redraw Georgia districts to start on Nov. 3

Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, he announced Thursday. Legislators are already busy drawing new lines, with majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate. Kemp in July had pledged to […]
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Federal Court Considers Restrictive Ga. Abortion Law; Kemp Calls Special Session

Friday on Political Rewind: A federal court took up the question of Georgia's controversial abortion statute, HB 481, today. The law, which would effectively outlaw abortion, has yet to go into effect because of a lower court's ruling. Our panel discussed the potential consequences of restrictive abortion law. Georgia's law...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG

Governor Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to discuss Alabama’s prison problem. Gov. Ivey wrote a letter to lawmakers on Friday saying that it was time to tackle the state’s prison challenges. The Justice Department says Alabama’s prison conditions are bad enough that they appear to violate the constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
kpq.com

Maps to Redraw State’s Legislative Districts Offer Changes to NCW

Another step in Washington’s redistricting process is complete with the release of maps that redraw the state’s legislative districts. Proposals from two Democrats and two Republicans on the state Redistricting Commission mostly agree that Chelan and Douglas Counties should remain together in District 12. The group is split on Okanogan...
kfqd.com

Alaska Legislature’s special session pushed back to Monday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The start of the Alaska Legislature’s special session has been pushed back to Monday. It had originally been scheduled to start Friday, but has been pushed back to Monday afternoon to ensure enough lawmakers are present in Juneau to convent, Anchorage television station KTUU-TV reported. Gov....
wsgw.com

Battle over how states redraw their districts begins

Redistricting is kicking into high gear — legislatures and special commissions are holding special sessions to handle the decennial redrawing of state and congressional districts. With Democrats holding a slim eight-seat margin in the House, and Republicans in control in most states that are adding seats as a result of...
Yellowhammer News

State Sen. Elliott: Sentencing reform components of special session ‘potential hiccups’

Included in the prison special session call released by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office last week were two additional provisions dealing with criminal justice reform. One calls for legislation to make 2013 sentencing standards apply retroactively to those sentenced prior to 2013, and the other would apply a 2015 law on mandatory supervision of inmates retroactively as well.
MOBILE, AL
princetonherald.com

Third special session begins

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five agenda items including redistricting. “The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census number,” Abbott said...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Commissioners Begin Redrawing District Lines

The give-and-take of county government will be apparent in coming weeks as Jefferson County commissioners consider how lines separating the five districts will be redrawn. Board of Registrars Chairman Barry Stephenson made a presentation during the commission’s committee meeting Tuesday, showing commissioners maps for three options for evenly distributing the county population using 2020 U.S. Census numbers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

State GOP pressures legislative leadership to hold special session on vaccine mandates

The Wyoming Republican Party is pressing legislative leaders to hold a special session to fight President Joe Biden’s employee vaccinate mandate, complaining that Gov. Mark Gordon has not moved quickly enough to gather lawmakers. In early September, after Biden issued his executive order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy