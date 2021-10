INDIANAPOLIS — Butler Blue is hoping to be the first live mascot to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Butler Blue is one of the 24 nominees for the Mascot Hall of Fame’s 2020-2021 campaign alongside Purdue Pete, Globie, and Blitz. Butler Blue’s Handler, Evan Krauss, said that his nomination is “very special” due to the nature of the competition and what it means for the school.